Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $805.48 Million Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,728 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 361,664 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.35% of Linde worth $805,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in Linde by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 57 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Linde by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $506.32 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $548.20. The company's 50 day moving average price is $515.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.81. The stock has a market cap of $234.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.Linde's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $548.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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