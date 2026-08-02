Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Siga Technologies Inc. $SIGA

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA - Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525,960 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 500,880 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.13% of Siga Technologies worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Siga Technologies by 744.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,055 shares of the company's stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 186,067 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Siga Technologies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 538,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 120,300 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Siga Technologies by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 890,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 206,445 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Siga Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Siga Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Siga Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siga Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Siga Technologies

Siga Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $234.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.96. Siga Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter. Siga Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

About Siga Technologies

Siga Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SIGA is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of medical countermeasures for public health emergencies and biological threats. The company's flagship product, TPOXX® (tecovirimat), is the first and only antiviral approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of smallpox. Siga has entered into procurement and development contracts with U.S. government agencies, including the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the Department of Defense, to supply TPOXX® for the Strategic National Stockpile.

Founded in 2002, Siga has built a pipeline of therapies targeting high-consequence pathogens such as smallpox, plague and other potential biothreat agents.

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