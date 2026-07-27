Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT - Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 307,209 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 3.02% of Kennametal worth $83,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,750,538 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $134,964,000 after acquiring an additional 96,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kennametal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $82,382,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 20.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,546,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,366,000 after buying an additional 265,664 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,343,451 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,167,000 after buying an additional 47,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 968,294 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,509,000 after buying an additional 407,487 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $197,238.72. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,670.76. This trade represents a 54.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sagar A. Patel sold 29,499 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $988,216.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,326. Insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business had revenue of $592.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $568.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Kennametal's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lowered Kennametal from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kennametal from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Kennametal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Kennametal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $35.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMT

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company's product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

Further Reading

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