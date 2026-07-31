Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Free Report) by 235.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,941 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 452,462 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.26% of World Kinect worth $14,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at $9,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Kinect by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,713,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,297,000 after buying an additional 62,111 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in World Kinect by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,774 shares of the company's stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 48,048 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut World Kinect from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on World Kinect in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.50.

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World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WKC opened at $39.83 on Friday. World Kinect Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.54. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that World Kinect Corporation will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from World Kinect's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Kasbar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 986,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,565,208. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $576,727.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,124.61. This represents a 33.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 108,428 shares of company stock worth $3,293,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

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