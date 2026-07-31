Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation $GLDD

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD - Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054,360 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 258,151 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.58% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $17,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,135 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 797,411 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 404.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 492,191 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 394,543 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,720 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 347,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 641.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 381,365 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 329,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company's stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

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About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation NASDAQ: GLDD is a leading provider of dredging and maritime construction services in the United States. The company specializes in the excavation and removal of sediment from waterways, harbors, ports and coastal areas to maintain navigability and support commercial shipping. Its operations encompass both maintenance dredging—removing accumulated material to restore channel depth—and new work projects such as land reclamation and harbor deepening.

In addition to traditional dredging, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock offers a range of complementary marine construction services.

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