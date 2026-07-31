Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Trustmark Corporation $TRMK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,965 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 29,092 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.65% of Trustmark worth $16,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 1,129.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 452.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trustmark from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trustmark from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Trustmark from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trustmark from $45.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Trustmark

Trustmark News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Trustmark this week:

Positive Sentiment: Trustmark reported second-quarter earnings of $0.97 per share, slightly ahead of the $0.96 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $213.4 million, above expectations and up 4.8% year over year, while EPS increased from $0.92 in the comparable period. Trustmark Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Trustmark reported second-quarter earnings of $0.97 per share, slightly ahead of the $0.96 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $213.4 million, above expectations and up 4.8% year over year, while EPS increased from $0.92 in the comparable period. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted loan growth and deposit expansion, suggesting improving demand and a larger funding base. Investors also received an upbeat view of the company’s underlying financial performance and business momentum. TRMK Q2 Deep Dive: Loan Growth, Deposit Expansion, and Core System Upgrade Shape Outlook

Management highlighted loan growth and deposit expansion, suggesting improving demand and a larger funding base. Investors also received an upbeat view of the company’s underlying financial performance and business momentum. Positive Sentiment: Trustmark declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. Shareholders of record on September 1 will receive payment on September 15; the indicated annualized yield is approximately 2.1%. Trustmark Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Trustmark declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. Shareholders of record on September 1 will receive payment on September 15; the indicated annualized yield is approximately 2.1%. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call conveyed strength but also caution as Trustmark manages a core banking-system upgrade. The transition could support efficiency and scalability over time, although execution and near-term costs remain areas for investors to monitor. Trustmark Earnings Call Signals Strength Amid Transition

The earnings call conveyed strength but also caution as Trustmark manages a core banking-system upgrade. The transition could support efficiency and scalability over time, although execution and near-term costs remain areas for investors to monitor. Negative Sentiment: Because the quarterly earnings beat was modest and management maintained a cautious tone during the transition, further share-price gains may depend on sustained loan growth, deposit trends, and successful completion of the system upgrade.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.65. Trustmark Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.30 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Trustmark's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation is a financial services holding company headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi. Through its principal subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank, the company provides a broad spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services. Trustmark's offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management services, residential and commercial mortgage financing, and credit card processing.

In addition to traditional banking, Trustmark offers trust and wealth management services designed to meet the needs of high-net-worth individuals, families and institutional clients.

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