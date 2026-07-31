Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $15.40 Million in Bunge Global SA $BG

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 121,073 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Bunge Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glencore plc grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glencore plc now owns 65,612,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,844,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,570,009 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,565,136,000 after buying an additional 777,805 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bunge Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,602,320 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,478,960,000 after purchasing an additional 402,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bunge Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,141 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $618,260,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Bunge Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,426,049 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $216,112,000 after buying an additional 179,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bunge Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Bunge Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS rose to $2.00 from $1.31 a year earlier, while revenue nearly doubled to $24.04 billion. Strong soybean and softseed processing and refining margins drove the improvement. Bunge Raises Outlook on Soybean, Softsead Outperformance

Second-quarter adjusted EPS rose to $2.00 from $1.31 a year earlier, while revenue nearly doubled to $24.04 billion. Strong soybean and softseed processing and refining margins drove the improvement. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $9.25-$9.75 from $9.00-$9.50, citing stronger processing trends and Viterra-related synergies running ahead of plan. Bunge forecasts 2026 adjusted EPS

Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $9.25-$9.75 from $9.00-$9.50, citing stronger processing trends and Viterra-related synergies running ahead of plan. Positive Sentiment: Bunge completed the $2 billion share-repurchase program associated with the Viterra transaction, including approximately $250 million of repurchases during the quarter. Zacks Research also upgraded BG from “hold” to “strong-buy.” BG Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Viterra Growth

Bunge completed the $2 billion share-repurchase program associated with the Viterra transaction, including approximately $250 million of repurchases during the quarter. Zacks Research also upgraded BG from “hold” to “strong-buy.” Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus price target implies substantial potential upside, but the target itself may be a weak near-term catalyst. More important for sentiment is whether earnings-estimate revisions continue improving. Wall Street Analysts See a 28.32% Upside in Bunge Global

Analysts’ consensus price target implies substantial potential upside, but the target itself may be a weak near-term catalyst. More important for sentiment is whether earnings-estimate revisions continue improving. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat was not decisive across all benchmarks: $2.00 EPS exceeded the $1.97 consensus cited by some data providers but fell short of Zacks’ $2.03 estimate. The raised guidance midpoint also remains close to analyst expectations, limiting the upside surprise.

The earnings beat was not decisive across all benchmarks: $2.00 EPS exceeded the $1.97 consensus cited by some data providers but fell short of Zacks’ $2.03 estimate. The raised guidance midpoint also remains close to analyst expectations, limiting the upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be concerned about a $1.67-per-share negative mark-to-market timing impact and weaker results in grain merchandising, milling, sugar and parts of the European soybean chain. These issues may have overshadowed the headline growth and contributed to the stock’s decline after earnings. Bunge Global Slides After Earnings as Strong Quarter Meets Tempered Outlook

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Zacks Research upgraded Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on BG

Bunge Global Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of BG opened at $105.23 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $134.87.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

Featured Stories

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