Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,183 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 15,285 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.31% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $38,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.9% in the first quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 95.7% in the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 7,306 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 58.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,749 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $24,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRL. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Argus began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,985,656. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 15.2%

Shares of STRL stock opened at $538.09 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $776.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $572.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.02 and a 1 year high of $1,005.68.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

See Also

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