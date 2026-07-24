Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,228,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 9,089 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.65% of TJX Companies worth $1,154,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.6% during the first quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 27.1% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 38,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in TJX Companies by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 734,821 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $117,351,000 after buying an additional 273,002 shares during the period. Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 1,890 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $153.46 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.78 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $157.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.55. The company has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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