Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $8,473,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.42% of Agios Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 485.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,471,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $99,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,287 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,478,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,108,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $84,604,000 after acquiring an additional 845,433 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,430,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $57,402,000 after purchasing an additional 733,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $19,159,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $30.02 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 418.24% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Agios Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue from mitapivat products Pyrukynd and Aqvesme rose to $44.7 million from $12.5 million a year earlier, helped by Aqvesme’s U.S. launch in thalassemia. The company reported 442 cumulative prescriptions as of June 30. Agios second-quarter financial results

Second-quarter revenue from mitapivat products and rose to $44.7 million from $12.5 million a year earlier, helped by Aqvesme’s U.S. launch in thalassemia. The company reported 442 cumulative prescriptions as of June 30. Positive Sentiment: Agios reported a narrower quarterly loss than the Zacks consensus estimate, while management highlighted continued development of its hematology pipeline. The company also has $964.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to fund commercialization and research programs. Agios Q2 earnings report

Agios reported a narrower quarterly loss than the Zacks consensus estimate, while management highlighted continued development of its hematology pipeline. The company also has $964.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to fund commercialization and research programs. Positive Sentiment: The FDA granted priority review to mitapivat’s supplemental application in sickle cell disease, with a November 1, 2026 decision date. Approval could expand the drug’s addressable market. Agios also expects $45 million to $50 million in 2026 revenue from pyruvate kinase deficiency. Agios revenue outlook and sickle cell review

The FDA granted priority review to mitapivat’s supplemental application in sickle cell disease, with a November 1, 2026 decision date. Approval could expand the drug’s addressable market. Agios also expects $45 million to $50 million in 2026 revenue from pyruvate kinase deficiency. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $55 price objective while slightly raising its long-term 2030 EPS forecast. The forecast change supports the longer-term outlook but has limited immediate impact. Agios analyst estimates

HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $55 price objective while slightly raising its long-term 2030 EPS forecast. The forecast change supports the longer-term outlook but has limited immediate impact. Negative Sentiment: Agios remains deeply unprofitable. Its reported quarterly loss of $1.69 per share was slightly worse than one analyst consensus estimate of $1.65, underscoring continued earnings risk despite revenue growth. Agios earnings results

Agios remains deeply unprofitable. Its reported quarterly loss of $1.69 per share was slightly worse than one analyst consensus estimate of $1.65, underscoring continued earnings risk despite revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target from $41 to $39, although it retained a Buy rating. Separately, Pomerantz announced an investigation into potential investor claims, creating an additional headline and legal overhang. Truist price target update

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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