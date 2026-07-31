Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 288,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,327,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.52% of LivaNova as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company's stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. F m Investments LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 114,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Freedom Capital raised LivaNova to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings raised LivaNova from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on LivaNova from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on LivaNova

LivaNova Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $81.05 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $85.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. LivaNova had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.48%.The firm had revenue of $362.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LivaNova

In related news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $547,521. This trade represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LivaNova

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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