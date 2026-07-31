Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 366,726 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. $MLKN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN - Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259,388 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 366,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.84% of MillerKnoll worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MillerKnoll by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. grew its position in MillerKnoll by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company's stock.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 1.9%

MLKN opened at $22.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $23.77.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.87 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 2.38%.The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. MillerKnoll has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.330-0.390 EPS. Analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 29th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. MillerKnoll's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings raised MillerKnoll from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MillerKnoll from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MillerKnoll has an average rating of "Hold".

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MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc NASDAQ: MLKN is a global design and manufacturing company specializing in furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs and accessories for residential and commercial environments. The company’s portfolio features well-known brands such as Herman Miller, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger and Tuyama, offering solutions for office, healthcare, education, hospitality and home settings. Products span seating, workstations, tables, storage systems and outdoor furnishings, complemented by a range of services including space planning, ergonomic consulting and installation support.

Formed in July 2021 through the merger of Herman Miller and Knoll, MillerKnoll combines more than a century of design heritage with a modern portfolio of sustainable products and materials.

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