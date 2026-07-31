Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 69,138 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 495.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,098 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 69,138 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $15,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,076,730 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,359,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,219 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $923,576,000 after buying an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,914,224 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $875,574,000 after buying an additional 362,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $730,196,000 after buying an additional 3,013,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,815,060 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $406,011,000 after buying an additional 322,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $851,102.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,590,346.58. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,507 shares of company stock worth $2,925,710. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Verisk Analytics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target for VRSK from $240 to $260 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga

Wells Fargo raised its price target for from $240 to $260 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Verisk acquired McKenzie Intelligence Services, a geospatial intelligence and catastrophe-response company. The deal should strengthen Verisk’s real-time damage assessment and event-response capabilities for insurers. Verisk Acquires McKenzie Intelligence Services

Verisk acquired McKenzie Intelligence Services, a geospatial intelligence and catastrophe-response company. The deal should strengthen Verisk’s real-time damage assessment and event-response capabilities for insurers. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 4.3% year over year to $806 million, or 5.8% on an organic constant-currency basis. Adjusted EPS of $1.98 exceeded estimates near $1.93, supported by insurance-related subscription growth, Underwriting and Claims gains, and cost discipline. Verisk Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 4.3% year over year to $806 million, or 5.8% on an organic constant-currency basis. Adjusted EPS of $1.98 exceeded estimates near $1.93, supported by insurance-related subscription growth, Underwriting and Claims gains, and cost discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Verisk declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. The annualized yield is approximately 0.9%, providing modest shareholder support.

Verisk declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. The annualized yield is approximately 0.9%, providing modest shareholder support. Negative Sentiment: Net income fell 9.8% year over year to $229 million, limiting the impact of the revenue and EPS beats. Quarterly Results

Net income fell 9.8% year over year to $229 million, limiting the impact of the revenue and EPS beats. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.45–$7.75 has a midpoint below the roughly $7.66–$7.64 analyst expectation, while revenue guidance was broadly in line. This may have prompted profit-taking after the earnings release.

Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.45–$7.75 has a midpoint below the roughly $7.66–$7.64 analyst expectation, while revenue guidance was broadly in line. This may have prompted profit-taking after the earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Chief Information Officer Nick Daffan is stepping down after two decades, with the chief technology officer serving as interim replacement. The transition creates some execution and leadership uncertainty.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $200.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.94 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's 50-day moving average is $185.37 and its 200 day moving average is $189.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 239.55% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm had revenue of $806.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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