Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 857,708 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 1,087.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,583 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 857,708 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Xcel Energy worth $74,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 365.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Xcel Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating on Xcel Energy and raised its longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, signaling confidence in the utility’s multi-year growth profile.

KeyCorp reiterated an rating on Xcel Energy and raised its longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, signaling confidence in the utility’s multi-year growth profile. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also lifted its FY2029 EPS forecast to $5.34 from $5.13 and FY2028 EPS to $4.89 from $4.77 , which supports the view that earnings can improve steadily over time.

KeyCorp also lifted its FY2029 EPS forecast to from and FY2028 EPS to from , which supports the view that earnings can improve steadily over time. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed to Xcel as potentially undervalued relative to its earnings and dividend profile, with additional investor focus on clean energy spending and AI-driven power demand as possible longer-term tailwinds.

Recent commentary also pointed to Xcel as potentially relative to its earnings and dividend profile, with additional investor focus on clean energy spending and AI-driven power demand as possible longer-term tailwinds. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s near-term FY2026 EPS estimate was slightly reduced to $4.12 from $4.13 , a small change that does not materially alter the broader thesis.

KeyCorp’s near-term FY2026 EPS estimate was slightly reduced to from , a small change that does not materially alter the broader thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent coverage included Morgan Stanley reiterating a Hold rating and Zacks noting the company is due to report earnings next week, keeping attention centered on the upcoming results rather than any major new fundamental shock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $81.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $84.23.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Xcel Energy's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, New Street Research set a $91.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $92.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

See Also

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