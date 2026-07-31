Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 366,872 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $19,173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.23% of Bio-Techne at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,752 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. TD Cowen lowered Bio-Techne from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Bio-Techne from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Bio-Techne from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $73.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TECH

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $72.03 on Friday. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 104.39, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.05%.The firm had revenue of $311.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Bio-Techne's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation NASDAQ: TECH is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

See Also

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