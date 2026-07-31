Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in AECOM $ACM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 1,113.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,580 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 218,920 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.18% of AECOM worth $20,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,499,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 154,065 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AECOM by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 463,295 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $44,166,000 after purchasing an additional 46,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

AECOM Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. AECOM has a 52-week low of $66.28 and a 52-week high of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on AECOM from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

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Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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