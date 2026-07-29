Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550,435 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 213,706 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.46% of LiveRamp worth $41,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 769.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company's stock.

LiveRamp Trading Down 0.0%

LiveRamp stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.50 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of LiveRamp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company's core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp's platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

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