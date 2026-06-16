Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,673,145 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.88% of Viavi Solutions worth $118,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,772,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 469,354 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 58,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,886 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 72,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tensor Edge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $149,875.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $850,286.16. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $7,075,865.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,188,798 shares in the company, valued at $61,603,512.36. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 450,369 shares of company stock worth $23,789,119 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

See Also

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