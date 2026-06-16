Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,783 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 102,444 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.62% of BWX Technologies worth $98,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $194.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.84 and a 1-year high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Further Reading

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