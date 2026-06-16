Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,328 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 177,402 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of AMETEK worth $91,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,751 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,816 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AME

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $230.61 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $229.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.80. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.43 and a 12-month high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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