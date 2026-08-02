Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $TLK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK - Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,188 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 150,898 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLK. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,256,211 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,222,000 after buying an additional 662,110 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 262.3% during the first quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 119,283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 86,363 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the first quarter valued at about $6,385,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 129,086 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 43,853 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 387,192 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 59,060 shares during the period.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TLK stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business's fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $1.2214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 824.0%. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk's payout ratio is 94.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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About PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, commonly known as Telkom Indonesia, is Indonesia's largest integrated telecommunications provider. The company's core operations encompass the provision of fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, and network infrastructure. It serves a broad customer base that includes residential subscribers, businesses, government agencies and wholesale partners, offering connectivity across urban and rural areas of Indonesia.

Telkom's product and service portfolio spans consumer broadband and digital entertainment, enterprise ICT solutions, managed network services, data center and cloud platforms, and wholesale international connectivity.

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