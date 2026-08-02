Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 136,535 Shares of Woori Bank $WF

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Woori Bank (NYSE:WF - Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,375 shares of the bank's stock after selling 136,535 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Woori Bank were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the bank's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Woori Bank by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the bank's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Woori Bank by 34.2% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 675 shares of the bank's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woori Bank by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Woori Bank by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,693 shares of the bank's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Woori Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Woori Bank from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Woori Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Woori Bank

Woori Bank Price Performance

Shares of Woori Bank stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Woori Bank has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.02.

About Woori Bank

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. NYSE: WF is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank's core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

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