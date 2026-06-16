Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 152,732 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,630 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 152,732 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.62% of Generac worth $129,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Generac by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,927 shares of the technology company's stock worth $313,619,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,138,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $355,530,000 after buying an additional 324,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Generac by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,947,332 shares of the technology company's stock worth $326,003,000 after acquiring an additional 128,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,876 shares of the technology company's stock worth $202,943,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,576 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $143,409,000 after purchasing an additional 98,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company's stock.

Generac Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $269.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.94 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.79.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.47. Generac had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Generac's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Generac from $238.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Generac from $226.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $278.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $1,360,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 564,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,653,231.04. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $149,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,564.08. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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