Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,566,536 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK - Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,116,311 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,566,536 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.10% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $57,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,707 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,560 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of -0.07.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited NYSE: TAK is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda's main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

Further Reading

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