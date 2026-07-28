Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 265,500 Shares of Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463,778 shares of the company's stock after selling 265,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.31% of Ralliant worth $60,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RAL. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Ralliant by 571.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 162,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 138,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ralliant by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120,248 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the first quarter worth $4,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ralliant by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,937 shares of the company's stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ralliant by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,669,000 after buying an additional 496,171 shares during the last quarter.

Ralliant Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:RAL opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94. Ralliant Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.38.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ralliant had a negative net margin of 58.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $534.60 million for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.690 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralliant Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio is currently -1.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ralliant from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ralliant from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ralliant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Ralliant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.00.

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About Ralliant

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

Further Reading

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