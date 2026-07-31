Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 58,934 Shares of Belden Inc $BDC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC - Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,709 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 58,934 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.47% of Belden worth $20,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Belden by 12,950.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Belden by 134.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Belden this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results beat estimates. Belden reported record revenue of approximately $750 million, up 11.6% year over year and slightly above the $746.9 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $2.34, exceeding expectations of $2.04 and rising from $1.89 a year earlier. Belden Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Belden reported record revenue of approximately $750 million, up 11.6% year over year and slightly above the $746.9 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $2.34, exceeding expectations of $2.04 and rising from $1.89 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Orders and AI demand strengthened the outlook. Record orders of $836 million increased 19% year over year, producing a 1.11 book-to-bill ratio. Management attributed the performance in part to demand for networking infrastructure supporting AI and data-center applications, while also citing solid organic growth. Belden Inc. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Record orders of $836 million increased 19% year over year, producing a 1.11 book-to-bill ratio. Management attributed the performance in part to demand for networking infrastructure supporting AI and data-center applications, while also citing solid organic growth. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved. Adjusted EPS grew 24% year over year, while GAAP EPS rose 14% to $1.74. Belden also completed its previously announced RU acquisition, expanding its networking solutions portfolio. Belden Earnings Conference Call

Adjusted EPS grew 24% year over year, while GAAP EPS rose 14% to $1.74. Belden also completed its previously announced RU acquisition, expanding its networking solutions portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was broadly consistent with expectations. Belden forecast adjusted EPS of $2.15–$2.30 and revenue of $950 million–$970 million, compared with consensus estimates of $2.25 and $959 million, respectively. The midpoint implies a modest potential shortfall but leaves room for an upside beat.

Belden Price Performance

BDC opened at $117.48 on Friday. Belden Inc has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.30. Belden had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $746.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Belden from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $158.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Belden

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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