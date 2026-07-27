Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 621,182 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM - Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930,443 shares of the company's stock after selling 621,182 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.93% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $67,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,751 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the company's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFPM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.67.

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Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 0.1%

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.19. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The business's 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 68.68% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.23%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

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