Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 76,423 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,360 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 76,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.54% of BWX Technologies worth $100,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $174.48 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.07 and a 12-month high of $241.82. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $191.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.00.

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Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

See Also

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