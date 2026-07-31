Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 168,958 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $19,577,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.23% of AGCO as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 951.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 109.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $107.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AGCO Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.05). AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AGCO's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other AGCO news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More AGCO News

Here are the key news stories impacting AGCO this week:

Positive Sentiment: AGCO reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $1.43, up from $1.35 a year earlier, and analysts continue to project earnings growth beyond 2026. Zacks Research modestly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $9.19 from $9.16. AGCO Reports Second-Quarter Results

AGCO reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $1.43, up from $1.35 a year earlier, and analysts continue to project earnings growth beyond 2026. Zacks Research modestly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $9.19 from $9.16. Positive Sentiment: The company’s valuation may provide some support, with the stock trading at roughly 10 times earnings and several analysts’ price targets remaining above its recent trading level. However, these targets may not yet reflect the reduced guidance.

The company’s valuation may provide some support, with the stock trading at roughly 10 times earnings and several analysts’ price targets remaining above its recent trading level. However, these targets may not yet reflect the reduced guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed the operating environment and outlook during the second-quarter earnings call, offering investors additional detail on demand trends, cost actions and the path to recovery. AGCO Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management discussed the operating environment and outlook during the second-quarter earnings call, offering investors additional detail on demand trends, cost actions and the path to recovery. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 1.0% year over year to approximately $2.61 billion, below estimates ranging from roughly $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.43 also missed consensus estimates of approximately $1.47 to $1.54. AGCO Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Second-quarter revenue fell 1.0% year over year to approximately $2.61 billion, below estimates ranging from roughly $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.43 also missed consensus estimates of approximately $1.47 to $1.54. Negative Sentiment: AGCO cut its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.50–$5.75 from expectations near $5.99, while revenue guidance of $10.1–$10.2 billion is below the roughly $10.6 billion consensus. The reduction reflects softer farm-equipment demand, margin pressure and tariff costs. AGCO Cuts 2026 Outlook

AGCO cut its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.50–$5.75 from expectations near $5.99, while revenue guidance of $10.1–$10.2 billion is below the roughly $10.6 billion consensus. The reduction reflects softer farm-equipment demand, margin pressure and tariff costs. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research reduced several 2027 estimates, including FY2027 EPS to $7.63 from $7.97, suggesting analysts expect the demand weakness to persist beyond the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $134.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $129.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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