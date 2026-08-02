Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 277,682 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $7,922,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.55% of AtriCure as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company's stock.

AtriCure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AtriCure this week:

Positive Sentiment: AtriCure’s recent second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $0.18 versus the $0.13 analyst estimate and revenue of $153.6 million versus $151.8 million expected. The company also improved from a year-ago loss, supporting its growth and profitability outlook. AtriCure second-quarter results presentation

AtriCure’s recent second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $0.18 versus the $0.13 analyst estimate and revenue of $153.6 million versus $151.8 million expected. The company also improved from a year-ago loss, supporting its growth and profitability outlook. Positive Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target from $55 to $50 but retained a Buy rating. The revised target still indicates meaningful potential upside and suggests the analyst remains constructive on AtriCure’s medical-device business. UBS AtriCure price target report

UBS lowered its price target from $55 to $50 but retained a rating. The revised target still indicates meaningful potential upside and suggests the analyst remains constructive on AtriCure’s medical-device business. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market coverage points to the possibility of a significant upcoming move in ATRC, but the available information does not establish whether traders are positioning for a rise or decline. Elevated options activity could contribute to short-term volatility. AtriCure options activity article

Options-market coverage points to the possibility of a significant upcoming move in ATRC, but the available information does not establish whether traders are positioning for a rise or decline. Elevated options activity could contribute to short-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: New share-registration filings may give AtriCure additional financing flexibility. However, investors may monitor the filings for potential future share issuance and dilution. AtriCure share registration article

New share-registration filings may give AtriCure additional financing flexibility. However, investors may monitor the filings for potential future share issuance and dilution. Negative Sentiment: Insiders sold approximately $1.42 million of AtriCure shares. Director Sven Wehrwein reduced his position by about 38%, while insiders Justin J. Noznesky and Vinayak Doraiswamy each sold roughly 6% of their holdings. The clustered selling may weigh on sentiment, particularly after ATRC’s strong advance toward its 52-week high. AtriCure insider selling report

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded AtriCure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $52.00 price objective on AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATRC

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.82 and a beta of 1.24.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. AtriCure had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 1.85%.The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. AtriCure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,363,547.68. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 6,182 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $239,861.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,497.20. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 40,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,092 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company's solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company's product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

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