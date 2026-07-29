Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in BlackRock $BLK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,846 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $35,435,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,099.21 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $917.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $170.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,030.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,041.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.09%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.05 EPS. BlackRock's revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 55.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,340.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BlackRock from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,165.00 to $1,364.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,304.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major AI infrastructure partnership: BlackRock and Meta Platforms formed an approximately $14 billion venture to develop and operate a one-gigawatt data center campus in El Paso, Texas. BlackRock-managed funds will own 80%, while Meta retains 20% and will operate the facility, which is expected to come online in 2028. The deal highlights BlackRock’s opportunity to earn investment-management and infrastructure-related fees from the multiyear AI buildout. Meta, BlackRock partner on $14 billion El Paso data center

BlackRock and Meta Platforms formed an approximately $14 billion venture to develop and operate a one-gigawatt data center campus in El Paso, Texas. BlackRock-managed funds will own 80%, while Meta retains 20% and will operate the facility, which is expected to come online in 2028. The deal highlights BlackRock’s opportunity to earn investment-management and infrastructure-related fees from the multiyear AI buildout. Positive Sentiment: Strong financing demand: BlackRock reportedly arranged roughly $12.3 billion in senior secured bonds for the project, with the debt rallying before pricing. The successful financing supports the view that BlackRock can scale its Global Infrastructure Partners and HPS platforms while channeling institutional capital into digital infrastructure. BlackRock Dodges AI Bond Flop as $12.3 Billion Debt Deal Rallies

BlackRock reportedly arranged roughly $12.3 billion in senior secured bonds for the project, with the debt rallying before pricing. The successful financing supports the view that BlackRock can scale its Global Infrastructure Partners and HPS platforms while channeling institutional capital into digital infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: ETF and crypto-related momentum: BlackRock’s systematic-alternatives ETF reportedly attracted significant inflows, while the firm’s crypto portfolio gained nearly $5 billion in July. These developments reinforce the company’s ability to capture demand across newer investment products, although crypto-related gains may be volatile. BlackRock Stuffed a Hedge Fund Inside an ETF

BlackRock’s systematic-alternatives ETF reportedly attracted significant inflows, while the firm’s crypto portfolio gained nearly $5 billion in July. These developments reinforce the company’s ability to capture demand across newer investment products, although crypto-related gains may be volatile. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock’s latest quarterly results showed substantial earnings and revenue beats, with revenue up 30.6% year over year, but analysts noted that the stock may already reflect much of the company’s record inflow and earnings strength. BlackRock Stock Could Be Fully Priced Following Record Inflows

BlackRock’s latest quarterly results showed substantial earnings and revenue beats, with revenue up 30.6% year over year, but analysts noted that the stock may already reflect much of the company’s record inflow and earnings strength. Negative Sentiment: U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced renewed outflows late last week, led by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust. Continued weakness could reduce fee revenue and weigh on sentiment toward the firm’s crypto franchise. Bitcoin ETFs End Inflow Streak as Fed Rate Concerns Mount

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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