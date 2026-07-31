Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,727 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,464 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Amrize were worth $15,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amrize by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Amrize by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amrize by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Amrize by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amrize by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nollaig Forrest purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 20,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,011,984.75. This trade represents a 11.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 515,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,729,400. This represents a 0.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 54,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Amrize Stock Up 0.4%

AMRZ stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Amrize Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amrize from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amrize from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amrize currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMRZ

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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