ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $82.26 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,993 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 50,466 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 4.3% of ARS Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $82,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,630 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,993 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 16,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $389.04 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $401.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $301.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.57. The firm has a market cap of $486.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $333.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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