ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 177,916 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 832.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 177,916 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,594,000 after buying an additional 5,503,391 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,453,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $245,946,000 after buying an additional 4,588,601 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,859,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $444,682,000 after buying an additional 3,982,439 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,833,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $669,012,000 after buying an additional 3,522,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $426,352,000 after buying an additional 3,396,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.79%.

Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

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About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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