ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 6,661 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,450 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron agreed to sell its Singapore refining stake and other Asia-Pacific downstream assets to ENEOS for roughly $2.17 billion, reinforcing its strategy to streamline the portfolio and potentially improve returns. Reuters article on ENEOS buying Chevron assets

Chevron agreed to sell its Singapore refining stake and other Asia-Pacific downstream assets to ENEOS for roughly $2.17 billion, reinforcing its strategy to streamline the portfolio and potentially improve returns. Positive Sentiment: Another report framed Chevron’s recent earnings as less weak than the headline numbers suggested, noting that the company’s share price did not fall sharply after the results, which may indicate investors are focusing on underlying cash generation and strategic actions rather than the revenue miss. Yahoo Finance article on Chevron earnings

Another report framed Chevron’s recent earnings as less weak than the headline numbers suggested, noting that the company’s share price did not fall sharply after the results, which may indicate investors are focusing on underlying cash generation and strategic actions rather than the revenue miss. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary this week also compared Chevron with TotalEnergies and discussed broader oil-sector themes, but those pieces were more about sector positioning than a direct new fundamental change for Chevron. Motley Fool comparison article

Market commentary this week also compared Chevron with TotalEnergies and discussed broader oil-sector themes, but those pieces were more about sector positioning than a direct new fundamental change for Chevron. Negative Sentiment: Chevron’s latest quarter was mixed, with earnings per share beating estimates but revenue coming in below expectations, which could temper enthusiasm if investors refocus on operating performance rather than asset sales. Chevron stock background

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $204.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 2.3%

CVX stock opened at $190.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business's fifty day moving average price is $193.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.26. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $133.77 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 123.40%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total transaction of $36,032,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 658,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $121,593,555.10. This represents a 22.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 803,570 shares of company stock worth $151,969,798 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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