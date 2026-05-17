ARS Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,292 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 52,231 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.0% of ARS Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $34,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,225.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 243.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $279,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $220.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.61 and a 200 day moving average of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,445,326.70. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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