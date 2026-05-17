ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 50,355 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN - Free Report) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 50,355 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Devon Energy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 702.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Devon Energy Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of DVN opened at $49.55 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The firm's 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 13.71%.The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Devon Energy's payout ratio is 26.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Devon Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Devon Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Key Devon Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 24,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,149,185.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 130,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,162,793.40. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 70,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $3,267,553.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 428,452 shares in the company, valued at $19,991,570.32. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation NYSE: DVN is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

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