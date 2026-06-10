Artesa Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,665 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Artesa Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,944,056,000 after buying an additional 1,755,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,015,897,000 after buying an additional 287,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,929,312,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,181,937,000 after buying an additional 2,012,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $358.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 332,032 shares of company stock valued at $117,967,816 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $475.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.06 and a 1 year high of $546.44. The firm's 50-day moving average is $369.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.77. The stock has a market cap of $775.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a planned investment of up to £2 billion over five years in the United Kingdom to expand AI innovation, advanced computing, research partnerships, and workforce development, which supports its long-term AI growth story. AMD Commits up to £2 Billion to Accelerate AI Innovation and Research in the United Kingdom

AMD announced a planned investment of up to over five years in the United Kingdom to expand AI innovation, advanced computing, research partnerships, and workforce development, which supports its long-term AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators remained constructive on AMD, citing strong AI infrastructure demand, recent revenue growth, and potential upside from EPYC and Instinct adoption across cloud and enterprise markets.

Several analysts and commentators remained constructive on AMD, citing strong AI infrastructure demand, recent revenue growth, and potential upside from EPYC and Instinct adoption across cloud and enterprise markets. Neutral Sentiment: AMD also received attention for new collaborations with Imperial College London, Oriole Networks, and the University of Cambridge, which could help strengthen its AI ecosystem but are longer-term rather than immediate financial catalysts.

AMD also received attention for new collaborations with Imperial College London, Oriole Networks, and the University of Cambridge, which could help strengthen its AI ecosystem but are longer-term rather than immediate financial catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Insider and institutional trading data showed mixed signals: insiders have been net sellers over the past six months, while several large funds have been adding to positions.

Insider and institutional trading data showed mixed signals: insiders have been net sellers over the past six months, while several large funds have been adding to positions. Negative Sentiment: Shares were weighed by a broad semiconductor selloff and weaker risk appetite, with multiple reports noting that chipmakers, including AMD, pulled lower as the market’s recent AI rebound faded.

Shares were weighed by a broad semiconductor selloff and weaker risk appetite, with multiple reports noting that chipmakers, including AMD, pulled lower as the market’s recent AI rebound faded. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary also resurfaced, with some articles arguing AMD’s valuation is stretched and that Nvidia still holds a wide lead in AI accelerators, which may be pressuring sentiment.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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