Artia Global Partners LP Boosts Stake in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Artia Global Partners LP raised its stake in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023,539 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 364,700 shares during the period. uniQure comprises about 3.4% of Artia Global Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Artia Global Partners LP owned 1.64% of uniQure worth $24,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QURE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,043 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $77,319,000 after buying an additional 1,787,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934,626 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,785,275 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $147,170,000 after buying an additional 1,705,556 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $33,062,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth $75,320,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of uniQure from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of uniQure to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QURE

uniQure Price Performance

QURE stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. uniQure N.V. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.98.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. Research analysts predict that uniQure N.V. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about uniQure

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: uniQure said it plans to submit a BLA for AMT-130 in Huntington’s disease after the FDA indicated the company’s three-year data may support accelerated approval, a major regulatory win that could speed the drug toward market. Article Title

uniQure said it plans to submit a BLA for AMT-130 in Huntington’s disease after the FDA indicated the company’s three-year data may support accelerated approval, a major regulatory win that could speed the drug toward market. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the FDA update, with Cantor Fitzgerald upgrading QURE to overweight and lifting its price target, reinforcing the market’s bullish reaction. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after the FDA update, with Cantor Fitzgerald upgrading to and lifting its price target, reinforcing the market’s bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: Options activity also picked up, with traders buying unusually large volumes of call options, suggesting strong speculative demand tied to the FDA catalyst. Article Title

Insider Activity at uniQure

In related news, insider Kylie O'keefe sold 15,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $431,228.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 108,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,945,859.84. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 7,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $196,729.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at $714,681.75. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 101,054 shares of company stock worth $2,655,791 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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