Artia Global Partners LP Takes $2.82 Million Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 129,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROIV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,390,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,359,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,266,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,982,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,567 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 11,507.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,937,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877,348 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROIV. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roivant Sciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $6,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,613,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,827,417.01. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 289,774 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $8,449,809.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,736,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,025,142.56. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 703,312 shares of company stock valued at $20,805,883. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 2.6%

ROIV stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company's 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 3,629.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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