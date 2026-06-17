Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,914 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 97,234 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.20% of BWX Technologies worth $189,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 670.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,969 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,018,000 after acquiring an additional 79,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $197.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's fifty day moving average is $208.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.48. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.84 and a 52-week high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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