Arwa LLC Acquires Shares of 6,578 Visa Inc. $V

Arwa LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,578 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Arwa LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798,151 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $29,038,140,000 after buying an additional 626,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $15,411,395,000 after buying an additional 388,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,092,294 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $14,411,480,000 after acquiring an additional 716,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after acquiring an additional 193,288 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $327.67 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $359.66. The stock has a market cap of $587.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.24.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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