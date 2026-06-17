Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Free Report) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,109 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 181,408 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $75,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,110,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,015,919,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,060,616 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $608,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,931 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $357,645,000 after purchasing an additional 880,836 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026,407 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $218,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,367,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.80 per share, with a total value of $95,120.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,120. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Flemming Steen Jensen sold 19,460 shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total transaction of $4,641,015.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $295.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND stock opened at $231.20 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $232.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.94. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $160.86 and a 52 week high of $250.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $362.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long‐acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company's lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once‐weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ascendis Pharma A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ascendis Pharma A/S wasn't on the list.

While Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here