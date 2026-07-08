Ascentis Independent Advisors Acquires 2,912 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Ascentis Independent Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 207.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,317 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors' holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595,733 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $4,444,736,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 382.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company's stock worth $849,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE GE opened at $366.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $243.34 and a 52 week high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $357.56.

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About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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