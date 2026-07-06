Ascentis Independent Advisors Acquires 8,192 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Ascentis Independent Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 153.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,541 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors' holdings in Amgen were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 331.6% in the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $374.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.77 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.09. The company has a market cap of $201.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price target on Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $355.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

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