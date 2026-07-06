Ascentis Independent Advisors Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Ascentis Independent Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 132.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors' holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:LOW opened at $227.26 on Monday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.40 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $221.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,883.02. The trade was a 36.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wolfe Research set a $254.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

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About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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