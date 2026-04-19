ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX - Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,781 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 195,611 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ASE Technology were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,392,190 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $76,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,918 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ASE Technology by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,258,450 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $80,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,970 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,169,267 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ASE Technology by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,815,184 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $91,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,206 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ASE Technology by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,901 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,046 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ASX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded ASE Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASX

ASE Technology Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of ASX stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business's fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.31%.The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. NYSE: ASX, commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

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