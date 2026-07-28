Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys 92,092 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762,937 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 92,092 shares during the quarter. Cellebrite DI comprises about 3.0% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Cellebrite DI worth $24,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,134,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $15,546,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $3,445,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 3,485.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,899,841 shares of the company's stock worth $26,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company's stock.

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cellebrite DI news, CRO Marcus Jewell sold 12,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $161,642.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 440,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,089.77. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Hogan sold 103,188 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $1,626,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 590,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,310,645.52. This trade represents a 14.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 158,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLBT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cellebrite DI from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Cellebrite DI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLBT

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company's technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company's flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Free Report).

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