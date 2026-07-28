Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 361,500 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of ADMA Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,885 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 50,801 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $217,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 816,590 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 305,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 385.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company's stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts: Sign Up

More ADMA Biologics News

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages reportedly maintain a consensus price target of $18.67 , substantially above ADMA’s recent trading level. This indicates that analysts see potential upside despite the company’s recent decline from its 52-week high. ADMA Biologics Receives $18.67 Consensus Price Target

Brokerages reportedly maintain a consensus price target of , substantially above ADMA’s recent trading level. This indicates that analysts see potential upside despite the company’s recent decline from its 52-week high. Neutral Sentiment: ADMA’s latest session ended higher and ahead of the market, with trading activity near its normal volume. The report primarily describes the stock’s performance and does not identify a new fundamental catalyst. ADMA Biologics Rises Higher Than Market

ADMA’s latest session ended higher and ahead of the market, with trading activity near its normal volume. The report primarily describes the stock’s performance and does not identify a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action against ADMA and certain executives, with an August 10, 2026 deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status. The complaints allege misleading statements involving financial condition, revenue recognition, inventory distribution and business practices. These are allegations and have not been proven in court. ADMA Securities Fraud Class Action Alert

Several law firms publicized a securities class action against ADMA and certain executives, with an August 10, 2026 deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status. The complaints allege misleading statements involving financial condition, revenue recognition, inventory distribution and business practices. These are allegations and have not been proven in court. Negative Sentiment: One complaint alleges ADMA shipped unwanted ASCENIV inventory to distributors at $900 per gram, creating artificial demand while payors denied reimbursement and providers reduced orders. If substantiated, the claims could raise concerns about revenue quality, inventory levels, regulatory exposure and potential financial liability. ADMA Shareholder Alert

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 2.5%

ADMA stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. ADMA Biologics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.73.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. ADMA Biologics's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 12,500 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 513,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,210.84. This represents a 2.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Our Latest Report on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ADMA Biologics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ADMA Biologics wasn't on the list.

While ADMA Biologics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here