Ashford Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT - Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,010 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. UFP Technologies accounts for 2.6% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 1.40% of UFP Technologies worth $20,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,327 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 123.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,773 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,741 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth about $172,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 383.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.29, for a total value of $287,148.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,352.04. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $634,977.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 855 shares of the company's stock, valued at $189,562.05. The trade was a 77.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $289.00.

Read Our Latest Report on UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of UFPT opened at $248.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.07. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.86 and a 12-month high of $279.49. The company's 50-day moving average price is $239.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.30. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. UFP Technologies's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: UFPT is a global designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered products using plastics, foams and adhesives. The company partners with customers to develop application-specific solutions through a range of in-house processes, including foam fabrication, die cutting, sheet processing, lamination, machining and assembly services. Its components find use in industries requiring precise material properties, such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, electronics and transportation.

Building on its origins as a specialty foam converter, UFP Technologies has expanded its capabilities to include advanced material technologies, such as thermal management and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions.

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